SEOUL, March 25 Business sentiment among South
Korean manufacturers in the second quarter snapped a nearly
two-year-long slide to pick up from the previous three months, a
private survey showed on Sunday.
The rebound boded well for Asia's fourth-largest economy,
but the index stayed below a point separating improvement from
deterioration for a third consecutive quarter, the Korea Chamber
of Commerce and Industry data showed.
The manufacturers' business sentiment index rebounded to 99
for the April-June period from 77 for the first quarter. This
marked the first rise since the second quarter of 2010 and the
highest level since the third quarter of 2011.
Still, the latest reading came below 100 because companies
expecting deterioration in their business activity for the
coming quarter outnumbered those predicting improvement.
The country's largest business lobby group said in the
statement unstable political conditions in the Middle East and
high global crude oil prices were cited by companies as the
biggest risks to economic recovery.
The group, which represents more small to medium-sized
companies than large conglomerates, said it had surveyed 2,500
manufacturers across the country from Feb. 23 to March 8.
