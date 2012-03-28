SEOUL, March 28 South Korean exporters were less
pessimistic about business conditions for April-June than they
have been for the previous two quarters but most still expect
conditions to deteriorate on weak global demand, a private
survey showed on Wednesday.
An index measuring how exporters assess their business
conditions for the second quarter climbed to 94.9 from 89.0 in
January-March, but stayed below 100 for a third consecutive
quarter, the Korea International Trade Association said.
In addition to depressed demand from major economies, South
Korea exporters cited firmer raw materials costs as another key
risk to earnings.
Shipbuilders, makers of oil products and home appliances
were the most pessimistic about their business conditions for
the next quarter, the survey found.
A similar, monthly survey by the country's central bank
showed earlier in the day that manufacturing companies expecting
their business conditions to deteriorate in April outnumbered
those predicting improvement.
Overseas shipments by the world's seventh-largest exporter
grew just 5.6 percent for the January-February period over a
year earlier, down from growth of 9 percent in the fourth
quarter of last year and 21 percent in the preceding quarter.
The government is due to release March export data on Sunday
and some analysts surveyed by Reuters saw a rare annual decline
in exports for the month, although the median forecast from the
survey was for a slight increase.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)