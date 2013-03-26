SEOUL, March 27 South Korea's key consumer sentiment index rose to its highest in nearly a year in March, the central bank said on Wednesday, raising hopes that Asia's fourth-largest economy may start recovering after prolonged sluggishness.

The consumer sentiment index ticked up to 104 in March from 102 the previous month, a survey conducted by the Bank of Korea said. The new level was the index's highest May 2012, when it was 106.

A reading above 100 indicates that consumers who expect economic and living conditions to improve in the coming month outnumber those who expect deterioration.

The central bank's statement also showed that in March, South Koreans' median expected inflation rate for the next 12 months remained at 3.2 percent for the third straight month.

The anticipated inflation rate remains close to the upper end of the central bank's inflation band of between 2.5 and 3.5 percent a year. But the expected rate has fallen considerably in the past year as domestic demand has slumped.

Actual inflation has remained even lower than the anticipated pace. In February, the annual increase in consumer price index slowed to 1.4 percent, leaving the Bank of Korea plenty of room to cut interest rates should it decide to do so to bolster the economy.

The Bank of Korea said it surveyed more than 2,000 households across the nation from March 12 to 19. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)