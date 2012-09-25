SEOUL, Sept 25 Business sentiment among South
Korean manufacturers for the October-December period fell to its
weakest level since the second quarter of 2009, a survey showed
on Tuesday.
The manufacturers' business sentiment index fell to 74 for
the fourth quarter from 88 for the July-September period, the
Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry said in a statement,
second consecutive quarterly decline.
A reading below 100 indicates that companies expect a
deterioration in their business activity for the coming quarter
outnumbered those who expected improvement. The index has
remained below 100 for the fifth consecutive quarter.
The sentiment reading is the latest indicator that the
protracted euro zone fiscal crisis is undercutting growth
momentum for the export-dependent economy, Asia's fourth
largest.
The Korean business lobby group said in its statement that
weak domestic consumer sentiment, often undermined by poor
export performance, and a potential change in regulatory
environment once the new president was elected in December were
seen as the biggest risks for the firms surveyed.
The group, which represents more small and medium-sized
companies than large conglomerates, also called for aggressive
fiscal and monetary policy to prevent further deterioration in
domestic demand.
The organization surveyed 2,500 manufacturers throughout
South Korea between Aug. 29 and Sept. 12.
Germany's Ifo institute said on Monday its business climate
index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, fell to
101.4 in September from 102.3 in August, adding to financial
market worries of slowing global economic activity.
(Reporting By Se Young Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)