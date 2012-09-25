SEOUL, Sept 25 Business sentiment among South Korean manufacturers for the October-December period fell to its weakest level since the second quarter of 2009, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The manufacturers' business sentiment index fell to 74 for the fourth quarter from 88 for the July-September period, the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry said in a statement, second consecutive quarterly decline.

A reading below 100 indicates that companies expect a deterioration in their business activity for the coming quarter outnumbered those who expected improvement. The index has remained below 100 for the fifth consecutive quarter.

The sentiment reading is the latest indicator that the protracted euro zone fiscal crisis is undercutting growth momentum for the export-dependent economy, Asia's fourth largest.

The Korean business lobby group said in its statement that weak domestic consumer sentiment, often undermined by poor export performance, and a potential change in regulatory environment once the new president was elected in December were seen as the biggest risks for the firms surveyed.

The group, which represents more small and medium-sized companies than large conglomerates, also called for aggressive fiscal and monetary policy to prevent further deterioration in domestic demand.

The organization surveyed 2,500 manufacturers throughout South Korea between Aug. 29 and Sept. 12.

Germany's Ifo institute said on Monday its business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, fell to 101.4 in September from 102.3 in August, adding to financial market worries of slowing global economic activity.

(Reporting By Se Young Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)