SEOUL, March 27 South Korea's key consumer
sentiment index held steady in March from the previous month,
reinforcing signs of recovering confidence in the economy, a
central bank survey showed on Thursday.
The Bank of Korea said in a statement its composite consumer
sentiment index, compiled from its monthly survey, stood at 108
in March.
A reading above 100 indicates positive consumer sentiment
about conditions over the coming month, compared with the
long-term average sentiment accumulated from 2003 to 2013. The
index has stayed over 100 since January last year.
The same survey showed South Korean's median expected
consumer inflation rate for the next 12 months ticked down to
2.8 percent, the survey's lowest since June 2013.
The expected inflation rate had stayed at 2.9 percent for
six months from September last year to February and well above
actual annual inflation of 1.0 percent last month.
Respondents said public utility costs would have the biggest
influence on inflation in the coming year, followed by
manufactured goods and housing costs.
Central bank and government officials have said price
pressures in South Korea will pick up this year, with the Bank
of Korea expecting inflation of 2.8 percent in the second half
of 2014.
The Bank of Korea forecasts South Korea's economic growth
will accelerate to 3.8 percent this year from an estimated 2.8
percent in 2013. The central bank will release revised economic
forecasts next month.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)