SEOUL Nov 26 South Korea's key consumer
sentiment index for November rose for the first time six months
but remained below the neutral point, a central bank survey
showed on Monday, adding to signs that the sputtering economy
may have bottomed.
The consumer sentiment index compiled from the Bank of
Korea's monthly survey rose to 99 for November from 98 in
October, when it sank to the lowest since January this year, the
central bank said in a statement.
An index reading below 100 means consumers who are expecting
economic and living conditions to deteriorate in the coming
month outnumber those who see an improvement.
It was the first time since May this year that the index
rose, although it remained below 100 for a fourth consecutive
month as the majority of South Koreans still expect the
situation to turn worse.
Meanwhile, the central bank also said in the same statement
that the median inflation expectation for the next 12 months,
compiled from the same survey, eased to 3.3 percent from 3.4
percent in October.
The latest reading marked the lowest since December 2010 but
still stood far above the actual consumer inflation, which stood
at an annual rate of 2.1 percent in October.
Even if the economy has troughed, any recovery may be
sluggish at best.
South Korean exports for the first 20 days of November rose
by 0.3 percent from a year earlier, Reuters calculations showed,
while October retail sales slumped as heavily indebted South
Korean households reined in spending.
The country's quarterly economic growth slowed to a
seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent during the July-September
period, the weakest in nearly three years, and local
policymakers do not expect a sharp economic recovery.
Many analysts believe the central bank will ease policy at
least one more time during the first half of 2013 to support the
economy. The central bank cut interest rates in July and October
this year in response to slowing growth.
