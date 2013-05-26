SEOUL May 27 South Korea's key consumer sentiment measure inched up in May to match a near one-year high reached in March, a central bank survey showed on Monday, adding to hopes of a sustained recovery for Asia's fourth-largest economy.

The Bank of Korea said the composite consumer sentiment index, compiled from the survey, rose to 104 in May from 102 in April. The latest reading matches that of March, the biggest number since 106 in May 2012.

A reading above 100 indicates that consumers who expect economic and living conditions to improve in the coming months outnumber those who expect them to worsen.

The index has remained above 100 since January's survey.

The Bank of Korea said in a statement it surveyed 2,200 households in cities across the country between May 10 and 20, soon after it surprisingly cut interest rates for the first time in seven months on May 9 to spur economic recovery.

Meanwhile, the same central bank statement showed South Koreans' median expected inflation rate for the next 12 months declined to 2.9 percent in May from 3.1 percent in April. The latest median is the lowest for any month since June 2010. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)