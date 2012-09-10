SEOUL, Sept 10 South Korea unveiled a long
anticipated stimulus package on Monday, including more than $2
billion in tax breaks, as Asia's fourth-largest economy loses
momentum in the face of the protracted debt crisis in Europe.
The steps would save taxpayers some 2.3 trillion won ($2.03
billion) in personal income tax, home transaction tax and
domestic sales tax on automobiles and large electronics
appliances, the finance ministry said in a statement.
The ministry said the total value of the package, which also
includes a plan to lift the implementation rate of budget
spending by provincial governments, would amount to 4.6 trillion
won for this year and 1.3 trillion won for next year.
($1 = 1130.3000 Korean won)
(Reporting By Se Young Lee; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Eric
Meijer)