SEOUL, March 13 South Korea will unveil an economic stimulus package in a few weeks, a senior presidential aide said on Wednesday, while the finance minister designate made remarks indicating he saw the need for more central bank policy easing.

The government plans to finalise the stimulus package after studying first-quarter indicators due around the end of this month, the official at the presidential Blue House told Reuters by telephone.

"We will take action, that is for certain," the official, who declined to be identified, said by telephone.

"But what goes on the menu and the strength of the items to be included need to be considered further, and that will be decided once we get the first-quarter indicators around the end of March."

Separately, finance minister nominee Hyun Oh-seok said during his confirmation hearing at parliament that he believed the central bank was on the same page with his belief that more support was needed to revive the domestic economy.

The remarks reinforced the market's view that the Bank of Korea will cut interest rates further in the coming months, if not at its next meeting on Thursday, though a majority of analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast the central bank would keep rates steady this week.

"I do not believe there is much difference in how the interest-rate policy setters view or assess the economy, and I think cooperation (between the government and the central bank) will be smooth," said Hyun, who was the head of the country's top government-run think tank.

The remarks came as President Park Geun-hye, sworn in two weeks ago, is faced with an economy mired in stubbornly weak domestic spending by companies and consumers, heavy household debt and sluggish global demand for the country's exports.

COMBINATION OF MEASURES LIKELY

The Bank of Korea's latest 2013 growth forecast for Asia's fourth-largest economy is 2.8 percent, which would mark the third straight year in which the economy underperforms global growth, seen at 3.4 percent by the central bank.

"I think it's reasonable to say that Hyun hinted at his desire for a rate cut, given the comments he made throughout the day," said Yum Sang-hoon, economist at SK Securities.

While 17 of the 24 analysts surveyed by Reuters expect the Bank of Korea to keep the base rate unchanged at 2.75 percent on Thursday, 13 of those in the same poll see at least one more rate cut soon.

The Bank of Korea cut the 7-day policy rate by 25 basis points each in July and October last year and Governor Kim Choong-soo has stressed in recent months the importance of coordination between fiscal and monetary policy.

Reflecting the still high expectation among investors of further central bank policy easing, yields on three-year and five-year treasury bonds stood below the policy rate.

Neither Hyun nor the Blue House official gave specifics on potential government steps, although they did not exclude a supplementary government budget spending bill.

The government has already given up the previous aim of return the fiscal balance back to surplus this year, instead targeting a deficit equivalent of 0.3 percent of gross domestic product )GDP), compared with a projected 1.1 percent deficit in 2012.

Meanwhile, local media quoted Seo Seung-hwan, Minister of Land, Transport and Maritime Affairs, as saying the government will take action to support the depressed property market. (Additional reporting by Lee Shin-hyung; Editing by Eric Meijer & Kim Coghill)