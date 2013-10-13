SEOUL Oct 13 South Korea's central bank said on
Sunday it signed a bilateral, three-year currency swap deal with
the United Arab Emirates worth up to $5.4 billion in a bid to
strengthen trade and financial ties between the two countries.
The arrangement lets either country swap 5.8 trillion Korean
won for 20 billion dirham, or vice versa. The Bank of Korea
(BOK) said the agreement expires in three years but can be
extended if needed.
The currency swap agreement is the second announced on
Sunday, after the Bank of Korea said it would soon sign a
won-rupiah swap pact with the Indonesian central bank valued up
to $10 billion.
The central bank has been discussing a potential currency
swap with the UAE since June, a Bank of Korea official told
Reuters on Sunday.
The BOK is also open to signing similar currency swap deals
with other countries, he added, but declined to say if any
additional deals would be announced in the near future.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee and Christine Kim; Editing by
Clarence Fernandez)