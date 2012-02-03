SEOUL Feb 3 South Korea aims to double
annual two-way foreign trade by the year 2020 by sharply
increasing exports of ships, semiconductors, machinery and
automobiles, the government said on Friday.
The government aims to boost annual two-way trade to $2
trillion by 2020 from $1.08 trillion in 2011, the economy
ministry said in a statement.
South Korea's foreign trade value has doubled since passing
the $500 billion mark in 2005.
The government expects exports of ships, automobiles,
automobile parts, machinery and semiconductors to more than
double to a combined $496 billion in 2020 from $225 billion in
2011, the ministry said.
(Reporting by Yoo Choonsik; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)