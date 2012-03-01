* Feb exports beat Reuters poll forecast for 19.0 pct rise
* Excluding holiday effect, exports outlook gloomy: analysts
By Yoo Choonsik
SEOUL, March 1 South Korean exports rose
faster than expected in February but fell short of relieving
fears about the impact of slowing global demand on Asia's
fourth-largest economy, government data showed on Thursday.
February exports rose 22.7 percent from a year earlier but
combined data for January and February -- seen as a better
indicator of activity due to Lunar New Year holidays -- showed
exports rose just 6.8 percent for the two-month period after a
shock fall in January.
The result underscored the market's view that South Korean
exports would grow at their weakest level in a decade this year,
excluding 2009 when exports fell some 14 percent during the
global financial crisis.
"February figures are in line with our expectations and
there must have been some one-off elements, and so I don't see
any big surprise to change our view," said Park Sang-hyun, chief
economist at HI Investment & Securities.
February's export growth was ahead of a market forecast for
a 19.0 percent rise, while imports rose 23.6 percent, economy
ministry data showed, ahead of a forecast for 22.3 percent
growth.
For the January-February period, imports grew 12.7 percent,
with both exports and imports continuing their slowdown since
late 2011 as the euro zone's fiscal crisis took a toll on the
global economy.
The government has predicted that overseas sales by the
world's seventh-largest exporter will grow only about 7 percent
this year, more than halving from a 19 percent rise in 2011 and
the lowest growth since 2001, excluding 2009.
For February, the economy ministry said price rises over a
year on some products like automobiles and petrochemicals and an
"unusually sharp" rise in the value of ships delivered during
the month contributed significantly to exports.
January's 7 percent fall in exports was attributed to a fall
in ship exports and a steep drop in exports to Europe.
The latest data was released as financial markets in Seoul
were closed for a public holiday.
South Korea's economic indicators for January and February
are heavily distorted by the Lunar New Year festival, which
falls alternately on the two months. Analysts tend to combinbe
the months to gauge economic activity because many companies
shut factories for more than the official three days.
China is South Korea's largest export market, taking in
almost one-quarter of the smaller neighbour's total shipments
abroad. The European Union and the United States each absorb 10
percent of South Korean exports.
Smartphones and other electronics goods account for 30
percent of South Korean exports, while automobiles and parts
take for 12 percent and chemicals for another 12 percent.
