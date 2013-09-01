SEOUL, Sept 1 South Korea's exports to the
United States, China and Southeast Asia grew faster in August
compared with a year earlier, more than making up for weak
demand from Europe and Japan, data showed on Sunday.
Shipments to the United States rose by 17.9 percent in
August in annual terms, while exports to China grew by 12.8
percent, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said.
Shipments to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations rose
by 15.6 percent, while those to the European Union fell by 8.8
percent in annual terms during August.
That fall reversed July's 6.6 percent rise and was in line
with uneven exports to the region so far this year.
August exports to Japan fell by 13.2 percent in dollar terms
from a year earlier, continuing a trend of weakening shipments
there because of the yen's decline against the dollar.
Earlier on Sunday, the ministry said August's exports grew
by 7.7 percent from a year earlier, beating market expectations
and posting the strongest performance in seven months.