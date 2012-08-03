SEOUL Aug 3 South Korea will raise electricity
prices by an average 4.9 percent from next week to help the
state-run power supplier cut losses, far less than what the
company had originally sought.
The increase, the first since early December last year and
due to take effect from Aug. 6, is expected to lift the average
annual consumer inflation rate by 0.056 percentage point, the
Ministry of Knowledge Economy said in a statement.
South Korean inflation stood at a more than 12-year low of
1.5 percent year-on-year in July, far below the bottom of the
central bank's target range of 2 percent to 4 percent.
With inflationary pressures easing, the central bank is
widely expected to cut interest rates next week for the second
time in as many months to help spur activity as the
export-reliant economy reels from the effects of the euro zone
crisis.
Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO), which had
initially sought a 13.1 percent hike in power tariffs, has been
tipped by analysts to suffer another annual operating loss after
losing 2.99 trillion won ($2.64 billion) last year.
The ministry said the rate of increase has been decided
after considering the currently difficult economic conditions
facing electricity consumers and the losses at KEPCO.
Electricity prices will be raised by 6 percent for
industrial users, 2.7 percent for households and 3.0 percent for
educational facilities, respectively, it added.
($1 = 1131.7500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)