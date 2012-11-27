(Repeats to add link to FACTBOX)
(Adds comments, details on policy, market reaction)
By Se Young Lee and Lee Shin-hyung
SEOUL Nov 27 South Korea moved on Tuesday to
cut ceilings on foreign currency derivatives holdings of banks
and warned it could take additional measures to stem the flow of
hot money into its markets that has pushed up the value of its
won currency.
The country's finance ministry said ceilings on currency
derivatives holdings would be cut to 30 percent of equity for
local banks from the current 40 percent while the cap for
foreign bank branches will be cut to 150 percent from 200
percent. The lowered caps will take effect on Jan. 1, 2013.
Flows into emerging markets have accelerated thanks to
ultra-loose monetary policy in developed markets and South
Korea's Finance Ministry said that its move was a "pre-emptive"
measure to mitigate the risks posed by such capital movements.
"We have agreed to continue studying policy measures to
ensure that increased volatility in foreign capital flows do not
lead to greater volatility for local financial markets and
increase the country's external vulnerabilities," the ministry
said in a statement.
The move was widely expected as South Korean authorities
have repeatedly voiced warnings that the won's recent
appreciation has been excessive.
The won has gained about 9 percent against the dollar over
the past six months but saw its value soar a 14 percent against
the yen over the same period due to the Japanese unit's weakness
globally.
A finance ministry official told Reuters that the
authorities could take additional steps if necessary, including
raising the levy on banks' offshore borrowings and further
reduction of the currency derivatives cap on banks.
The local currency was up 0.1 percent against the dollar as
of 0028 GMT.
(Reporting By Se Young Lee and Lee Shin-hyung; Editing by
Choonsik Yoo and David Chance)