SEOUL, April 3 South Korea's leading
manufacturers are seeing their exports and profits undermined by
the yen's decline and want more government help to deal with the
problem, a survey by their lobby group showed on Wednesday.
The Federation of Korean Industries (FKI) said that a
majority of respondents reported facing losses due to the yen's
rapid decline. On average, the respondents said that a 10
percent decline in the yen/won rate would cause export revenue
to fall by 2.4 percent and operating profit by 1.1 percent.
The federation, whose members include Samsung Electronics
, Hyundai Motor and POSCO,
said 120 of 338 members responded to the survey done March 11-18
on the yen's impact.
A federation official said most big members participated in
the survey, though he declined to name companies.
South Korean companies have been complaining that the impact
of yen's plunge since late 2012, thanks to efforts by Japanese
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to massively increase money supply.
They say Japan's policies hurt South Korean exports that compete
fiercely with Japanese ones.
Government data on Monday showed South Korean exports barely
grew in the first quarter, partly as the "Abenomics"-led decline
in the yen's value against most currencies has impacted Korean
exporters.
The federation said 29.5 percent of respondents called for
more aggressive foreign-exchange market intervention by local
authorities to stem the yen's decline against the won, while
37.7 percent asked for more financial help.
The survey showed large manufacturing companies would fall
below the break-even point when the yen/won rate
drops below 11.85 on average, with the automobile producers
found to be most sensitive to the pair's value.
In March, the average yen/won rate - a cross-rate set by
each currency's movements against the dollar - fell below that
break-even level to 11.61, representing a 15 percent decline
from a year earlier, central bank data shows.
