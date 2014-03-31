SEOUL, March 31 South Korea's central bank will
try to calm markets through open market operations should the
local yield curve steepen in response to policy tightening in
the United States, a senior official said on Monday.
"If needed, we will use open market operations, like
purchasing long-term bonds or other measures," Kim Jun-il, a
deputy governor and chief economist of the Bank of Korea, told
reporters while explaining the bank's policy report.
The Bank of Korea said in its monetary and credit policy
report submitted to parliament on Monday it would take measures
aimed at preventing the local yield curve from steepening
excessively in response to overseas factors.
It was the most explicit comment on the expected impact that
a U.S. policy tightening may have on the local financial
markets, indicating the Bank of Korea is concerned the most
about a possibly sharp rise in bond yields.
The central bank also said in the report that it would keep
a close eye on local inflation staying at unusually low levels
for an extended period, although it expects inflation to pick up
soon.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and
Jacqueline Wong)