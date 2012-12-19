SEOUL Dec 19 South Korea's rival presidential
candidates danced to celebrate their respective victories across
the country on Wednesday, or at least animated cartoon
characters representing them did as broadcasters sought to
inject life into a lacklustre campaign.
Broadcaster SBS showed a grinning conservative candidate,
Park Geun-hye, and her left-wing challenger, Moon Jae-in,
running a marathon across South Korea, with the cartoon
candidate winning the vote leading the race.
At YTN news, a cartoon caricature of the 60-year single
woman Park danced ecstatically as votes falling to her came in.
Moon danced less and was often pictured with hands on hips while
his opponent gyrated ecstatically.
Park was leading Moon by 52 percent to 47.5 percent at 1245
GMT with more than half the votes counted.
Both of the candidates have put in wooden performances in
debates, especially compared with the U.S. presidential election
where Barack Obama and Mitt Romney went head to head in tense,
vote-changing clashes.
South Korean television appeared to be using the cartoons to
appeal to voters in the most wired country in the world, where
young people are glued to their smartphones, playing animated
games like "Angry Birds".
Traditionally, coverage of South Korean elections has been
driven by graphics and other visuals.
SBS set its coverage of the race to a song called "Bad Case
of Loving You" by Robert Palmer.
Mark MacKinnon, a correspondent for Canada's Globe and Mail
newspaper, Tweeted "After watching how South Korean TV covers an
election, I'll never watch CNN again".
CNN correspondent Paula Hancocks responded: "Don't worry,
I'm taking notes!"
(Reporting by David Chance; Editing by Robert Birsel)