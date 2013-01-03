SEOUL Jan 3 South Korean singer-actor Rain has
been given a dressing down for going out with South Korea's
sweetheart, Kim Tae-hee, while on compulsory military service -
but without his army hat.
A spokesman for the Ministry of Defence said on Thursday
that Rain, 30, one of South Korea's best known stars, had
admitted the uniform violation. His punishment will be decided
next week.
No one at Rain's agency or his record company was available
for comment. South Korean men have to do about two years'
military service.
The singer, whose real name is Jung Ji-hoon and whose
2004 album "It's Raining" sold a million copies, has also faced
complaints over his days off.
During the 450 days of military service he has served so
far, the ministry said Rain had taken 94 off while ordinary
soldiers would get 50 at most.
Thousands of people, most of them men, have signed an online
complaint after seeing pictures of Rain out and about with Kim,
32, billed as South Korea's most beautiful woman, demanding to
know whether he was getting special treatment.
Rain is not the first South Korean singer to run into
trouble over his military service.
Psy, whose "Gangnam Style" dance shot to global fame in
2012, had to do his military service twice after being accused
of neglecting his duties.
Rain debuted in 2002 as a singer and also appeared in
Hollywood movies like "Ninja Assassin" and "Speed Racer". His
army conscription ends on July 10.
(Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by David Chance and Nick
Macfie)