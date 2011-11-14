SEOUL, Nov 15 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (ALL TIMES LOCAL) >October import/export price growth 0600 >South Korean President Lee Myung-bak to visit the National Assembly to push for the passage of a U.S.-South Korea free trade deal >Ministers including Finance Minister Bahk Jae-wan and related officials to meet at the Presidential Blue House >Finance Minister Bahk to give a speech at the Asia Future Forum at the Lotte Hotel, Seoul.

TOP STORIES >SK Telecom to take control of Hynix for $3 bln >Hynix to issue $2 bln new shares to SK Telecom >Korea pledges to step up spending for rest of yr >S.Koreans demand rejection of U.S. free trade pact

MARKETS >Seoul shares firm amid relief rally, techs gain >S.Korea won edges up on euro zone optimism

MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks fell on Monday as rising bond yields in Italy and other euro-zone countries reminded investors that despite changes in governments, the region's debt crisis could still spin out of control. *Oil prices fell on Monday as contracting industrial output in the euro zone highlighted the danger of recession in the region as Europe struggles to contain its sovereign debt crisis. *Global equity markets and the euro slid on Monday as investors, unnerved by an Italian bond auction, doubted the ability of new governments in Italy and Greece to resolve the long-festering debt crisis in Europe. *Seoul shares posted a strong rise on Monday in a relief rally following positive news from Italy, with gains led by technology and chemical stocks such as Hynix Semiconductor Inc and Hanwha Chemical. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Samsung Electronics Co Ltd plans to release a 'Sense Series 7 Gamer' notebook designed for performance-intensive 3D games. >Hankook Tire Co Ltd said the total number of tires made by the company had reached 1 billion. >Samsung Electronics's Galaxy SII was named the best smartphone in a US magazine's latest handset survey. >The chairman of LG Display Co Ltd will meet the CEO of Apple this week to discuss LCD panel provision for Apple's new iPad and iPhone models. >Despite a severe slump in prices, global makers of LCD panels are expected to increase their output in the fourth quarter, a market research firm said.

Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Seoul Newsroom; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)