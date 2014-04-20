By Ju-min Park
| JINDO, South Korea, April 20
JINDO, South Korea, April 20 Kim Ha-na no longer
sleeps or eats and is haunted by the voice of her 17-year-old
brother, calling frantically to tell her the ferry he was aboard
with more than 300 classmates and staff from his high school on
the outskirts of Seoul was sinking.
More than 50 people are now known to have died and 252,
mostly children, an presumed dead in the upturned hull of the
stricken vessel that capsized off the southwestern tip of the
Korean Peninsula on Wednesday.
Since then, Kim and hundreds of other relatives have spent
24 hours a day waiting helplessly for news in makeshift
accommodation at a gymnasium in the port city of Jindo, the
centre of the rescue operation.
They live and grieve together, packed into the floor space
on narrow, thin mattresses, taking to a communal microphone to
vent their hopes and their anger at government officials over
the seemingly slow pace of the rescue and patchy information.
Kim's brother, Dong-hyup, was one of 339 pupils and teachers
from Danwon High School on an annual outing to the subtropical
island of Jeju, making up most of the 476 passengers and crew.
"He called me at 8 a.m., saying the ship is sinking. Then I
lost him," Kim, a 22-year-old student, told Reuters.
The Sewol ferry took more than two hours to sink in calm
waters on a well-travelled 400 km (300-mile) route from the
mainland South Korean port of Incheon to Jeju, a journey of
13-and-a-half hours.
HOPE, ANGER AND TRAGEDY
The gym has become a focal point for anger and fading hope.
It was also the scene of one more tragic death. Kang
Min-gyu, 52, the Vice Principal of Danwon High School, went
missing on Thursday and was later found hanged with his belt
from a pine tree outside the gymnasium.
Kang left a heart-rending two-page suicide note that was
partly released by police in which he said he could not live
while the fate of 200 others was unknown.
"Burn my body and scatter my ashes at the site of the sunken
ferry," he wrote. "Perhaps I can become a teacher for the
missing students in my next life."
Professional care is available on site, there is free
Internet and medicines as well as shampoo and soap, but South
Korean officials have struggled to cope with the overwhelming
tragedy.
Officials took DNA swabs from relatives on Saturday, adding
to the foreboding that what had been billed as a rescue mission
has become an operation to recover and identify bodies.
"It is a group trauma, not just for parents here but for
people across the country. It's not going to be over in one or
two months. It is leaving a big scar," said a 48-year-old member
of a team of counsellors at the gym, surnamed Yoon.
She declined to give her full name. Many Koreans often do
not wish to see their full names used in media commenting on
sensitive issues.
ENDLESS REMINDERS
There's no escape from the tragedy. Endless TV news and
footage from the rescue is played on four huge television
screens that relay information to the hundreds grieving inside
the gym.
When relatives obtained underwater footage of the rescue
taking place in the murky, tidal waters around the Sewol after
divers said they had seen bodies, coastguard officials were
jeered by those watching.
President Park Geun-hye was heckled by some when she visited
the site on Thursday, a rare occurrence in a hierarchical
country where respect for authority still counts for a lot.
The microphone set up on a stage is now used more to give
voice to frustration and anger than for expressing any hope, and
channels the rising emotions of those waiting largely in fear.
"It will be a miracle if they are alive. I just want to hug
my child's body," a father said from the stage to applause from
other waiting relatives.
At other times, they grab at the collars of the coastguards
trying to explain that they are doing the best to find the
missing.
Often they just weep, looking at pictures of lost sons or
daughters on their cellphones.
"What does everything here mean?" Kang Dae-hyun, whose son
Hyuck is missing, kept murmuring to himself. "It's so
worthless."
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by David Chance and Alex
Richardson)