SEOUL, July 25 South Korea said on Thursday it
would hold a new round of bidding next month for its 8.3
trillion won ($7.43 billion) purchase of 60 next generation
fighter jets, suspended after bids exceeded the budget.
The Defence Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), the
country's arms procurement agency, suspended the auction earlier
this month after 55 rounds. None of the entries, Lockheed Martin
Corp's F-35, Boeing Co's F-15 and EADS's
Eurofighter Typhoon, submitted bids meeting the required price.
The DAPA said it would begin a new round of bidding for its
biggest-ever defence import programme in the third week of
August. Analysts said that was unlikely to close the price gap
that has scuppered previous rounds.
"We have decided at the defence project committee meeting to
resume bidding for the F-X project," DAPA spokesman Baek
Youn-hyeong told a briefing.
Baek hinted at the possibility of increasing the budget, but
offered no further details.
"If there is no entry with price within the project budget
after the resumption of bidding, we will pursue the project
again through reviews or increase in overall budget," he said.
The project has been one of the world's most watched defence
deals this year due to its scale and whether South Korea would
become one of the few countries to purchase F-35 fighters
outside the U.S. military and eight development partner nations.
Analysts expect little to change with the new round as the
long-delayed deal set a low price ceiling.
The DAPA is considering various options for its purchase
that include a split buy, but any such modifications to the
contract require a wholesale rewrite.
"The deal faces an impasse due to the lack of budget, while
time ticks away," said Yang Uk, a senior research fellow at
Korea Defence and Security Forum.
"The auction should have been already concluded in order to
keep the timetable for replacing old jets."
South Korea was one of the world's top five importers of
conventional weapons between 2008 and 2012, at 5 percent of
global procurement, following China and india, according to
Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.
The next-generation air power project kicked off last year
with a winner due to be selected in October 2012. The programme
seeks to partially replace some 150 ageing F-4 and F-5 jets that
South Korea plans to retire starting in 2015.
Criticism that the government had rushed matters and last
year's presidential election slowed the process. Analysts say
the government is now unlikely to meet the planned first
delivery date of 2017.
