By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Sept 27 South Korean test pilots are
visiting Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 plant in Fort
Worth, Texas, this week after a similar trip this month to
Boeing Co's F-15 plant in St. Louis amid signs that Seoul
will delay a decision in its $7 billion-plus fighter competition
until early 2013.
Lockheed spokesman Mike Rein said South Korean officials
were evaluating the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter proposal submitted
by Lockheed in South Korea's 8.3 trillion won competition for 60
new fighter planes. He gave no further details.
Seoul had expressed disappointment that its pilots would not
be allowed to fly the F-35 fighter, which has only one seat.
Lockheed officials said the plane was still in development, and
Japanese pilots had not been allowed to fly it either during
their competition last year.
Instead, South Korean pilots were being given access to a
sophisticated F-35 simulator and rides in chase planes as
Lockheed test pilots showed off the capabilities of the F-35
Lightning II, according to two sources familiar with the plans,
who asked not to be named.
Dennis Muilenburg, chief executive of Boeing's defense
business, said the South Korean pilots went to the company's St.
Louis, Missouri, plant earlier in September to fly a prototype
of a stealthy variant of the two-seat F-15 fighter plane,
complete with internal weapons bays.
He said Boeing was "very confident" about its proposal,
citing the capabilities of the modified F-15 warplane called the
"Silent Eagle" and a proposal that would give South Korean
companies a strong industrial role on the new fighter.
"They flew our airplanes extensively," Muilenburg told
Reuters at the Air Force Association conference. "We think
that's one of the advantages of the F-15. It's available; they
understand it. They have an installed fleet."
Muilenburg said the South Korean pilots had tested the
capabilities of the F-15 Silent Eagle on a number of missions.
European defense company EADS also submitted a bid
in the competition, offering its Eurofighter Typhoon.
South Korean pilots are moving ahead with their evaluation
of the competing warplanes, but industry executives and
aerospace analysts have said they do not expect Seoul to pick a
winner until after the country's presidential election in
December. A contract award was initially expected in October.
Officials at the South Korean embassy in Washington declined
comment on any delay in a contract decision.
South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration
(DAPA), which is running the competition, has said it has no
fixed time schedule to pick a winner. "We don't know how long it
will take because we will have thorough investigation and
negotiation without being bound by any time period," the agency
said in a statement in early September.
John Pike, an analyst with globalsecurity.org, said it made
sense for Seoul to wait until after the election to announce its
decision, instead of taking a chance that the contract award
could be reversed by a new government.
He said he expected Seoul to pick the more advanced Lockheed
fighter, noting that last year Japan chose Lockheed to build a
fleet of 42 F-35 planes and that China has developed its own
stealth fighter.
"At the end of the day, the Japanese did not want to be a
generation behind. They did not want to be the last major
military power without a stealthy aircraft, and I think the
Koreans are going to go the same way," Pike said.
Boeing is counting on nearly 40 years of ties with Seoul,
which already owned 60 of an earlier version F-15, and the
F-15's lower cost to tip the competition in its favor.