SEOUL Nov 11 South Korea's air force has asked
for enhanced stealth capability for fighter jets set to be
purchased, a government source briefed on the matter said on
Monday, further bolstering the chances of Lockheed Martin
winning the tender with its F-35s.
In September, South Korea's government bowed to public
pressure and voted down a bid by Boeing to supply 60
warplanes, saying it would restart the multi-billion tender
process to get a more advanced, radar-evading fighter.
At the time, only Boeing's bid had come within budget.
The source said the air force's request will need to be
approved at a meeting of the country's Joint Chiefs of Staff
expected near the end of November before being finalised at a
committee chaired by the defense minister.
The Eurofighter consortium is also bidding in the 8.3
trillion won ($7.8 billion) tender.
($1 = 1064.9500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)