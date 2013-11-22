Colombia landslide kills at least 14, 60 injured
BOGOTA, April 1 At least 14 people have been killed and 60 injured in a landslide in Colombia's southwestern border province Pututmayo, officials said on Saturday.
SEOUL Nov 22 South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff say they want to buy 40 of the latest stealth fighter jets, seen as a de facto endorsement to order 40 Lockheed Martin Corp F-35s.
Their decision will be put to a defence committee for approval.
South Korea decided to re-examine the terms of a 8.3 trillion won ($7.81 billion) tender to buy 60 fighter jets in September after rejecting Boeing's F-15, which was the only fighter among the three bids in the race to fall within Seoul's budget.
MANILA, April 1 The Philippines said on Saturday it was planning to change the name of a stretch of water east of the country in a bid to highlight its sovereignty over the area, which was surveyed recently by a Chinese vessel.
SYDNEY, April 1 Tens of thousands of Australians were stranded by floodwaters on Saturday after the remnants of a powerful cyclone swept along the country's east coast, cutting roads, destroying bridges and killing two people.