By Jane Chung
| YANGPYEONG, South Korea
YANGPYEONG, South Korea Oct 23 The near-death
of an actress in an accident while filming nearly ended director
Kim Ki-duk's career four years ago, but after making "Pieta,"
which took best picture at this year's Venice film festival, he
is now South Korea's most feted auteur.
The incident, in which an actress playing a character who
hanged herself fainted with the rope around her neck and was cut
down by Kim himself, shook Kim so badly it changed his views on
mortality.
Hit with a subsequent wave of staff departures, he retreated
from the world to live in a rough wooden shack he built himself
about an hour outside of Seoul.
"For the past two to three years, I believed there was no
value in my life any more and did not make any movies," said the
soft-spoken 52-year old, his hair tied back and wearing shabby
chestnut-coloured Korean traditional clothes.
"I hated everything. Then I thought life was way too long,"
Kim said of his self-imposed exile.
But the working-class Kim, who has been tagged by some
feminist critics as "all evil, no good," a misogynist or even a
psychopath, picked himself up to make "Arirang" in 2011 and then
the ultra-violent "Pieta."
"Pieta" depicts the relationship between a heartless loan
shark and a middle-aged woman who says she is his mother.
Although critics say it is less brutal than many of Kim's other
films it still features mutilation, sexual violence and
cannibalism as the loan shark feeds the woman his own flesh and
rapes her.
The movie, which Kim said he made as a comment on capitalism
in Korea, scooped the Golden Lion award at Venice, where one
critic termed it "intense."
"I felt that people still overlook the essence and that they
are overly judgmental about a certain scene or a person," he
said when asked about the frequent negative comments about his
movies or his personality.
The movie is shot in the Cheonggye district of central
Seoul, once a maze of factories and sweat shops that has now
been largely bulldozed. The newly shiny urban area in the film
is a place where people are so poor they are prepared to barter
their body parts for cash.
"Extreme capitalism is a global phenomenon... Pieta asks its
first question about these issues and secondly, it raises the
problem of how money dissolves family and human relations," Kim
said of his 18th film, the first South Korean film to win a
major international award.
MIDDLE SCHOOL EDUCATION, FACTORY WORK
Kim was born in 1960 and his education went only as far as
middle school. He then worked in the factories that helped power
South Korea into an industrial nation before giving it all up to
go to Paris to draw.
Back in Korea, the self-taught director debuted with his
low-budget movie "Crocodile" in 1996. He has remained an
outsider and a minority taste ever since, describing himself as
a "monster who grew on his inferiority complex".
"(It) is an element that makes me train myself harder and
grow bigger. The word 'monster' sounds as if it's something
enormous, unidentifiable and predatory, but monster means
monster. I don't think it's that bad," Kim said.
Korea's critics appear to be softening. They note that his
films appear to have become more accessible and that something
"Kiduk-esque" has faded from his movies.
"While he has sought aesthetic aspects before, now there are
signs that he's trying to shift to moral aspects," said Lee
Taek-Gwang, a cultural critic and a professor of English
Literature at Kyunghee University.
Kim appears willing to accept the risk he may become more
popular, but says it is not something he's actively seeking.
"Well, I think it's something I should reflect on if many
think I've become popular or audience-friendly," Kim said when
asked whether his work had become more approachable.
"Even though I'm not saying they are wrong, I feel I still
have cruel scenes and something gruesome (in my films)."
(Reporting By Jane Chung, editing by Elaine Lies)