SEOUL, July 25 South Korean banks are facing
growing legal and reputation risks over suspicions that lenders
had fattened their profits in recent years through unfair
practices, ratings agency Fitch said on Wednesday.
The warning came as the head of the anti-trust agency
confirmed to lawmakers that it had opened an investigatiion into
nine banks and 10 brokerages last week after media reports
raised suspicion that they may have colluded in keeping lending
rates unfairly high.
Share prices in banks and their holding companies fell more
than 1 percent, with the sector facing its fifth losing session
in six, on concerns the investigation could hurt their
profitability, or lead to punitive actions such as fines.
Local media have reported that at least one civilian group
was preparing for a class suit against banks but no action has
been taken yet.
"A growing focus on consumer protection in Korea has
increased legal and reputational risks for banks, and will weigh
on the long-term profitability of the sector," Fitch Ratings
said in a statement, while noting it was too early at this stage
to ascertain the financial implications for indivduaul banks.
The Fair Trade Commission investigated the 19 financial
companies, all local companies but Standard Chartered PLC's
local unit, on suspicion of collusion in keeping the
benchmark three-month money market rate unfairly high.
The certificate of deposit rate has failed to
reflect falling market interest rates for a long time, for
instance staying at a uniform 3.54 percent for three months even
as the same-maturity treasury bond yield fell 19
basis points.
"We judged that the CD rate's movements for recent several
months were different from the pattern for other bond yields,"
Kim Dong-soo, head of the commission, told a parliamentary
committee session which was broadcast live on the Internet.
The head of the country's central bank told another
parliamentary committee session that the impact would be very
large if a collusion on the CD rate was confirmed, adding there
would also be an impact on the international transactions.
"Derivatives transactions (involving the CD rate) amounted
to 4,500 trillion won ($3.93 trillion)," Bank of Korea Governor
Kim Choong-soo said of statistics released by the country's
financial regulator recently.
The Seoul stock market's banking sector sub-index
fell 1.2 percent by 0321 GMT, underperforming the broader
market's 0.8 percent fall. It has lost 8 percent since
word of the rate probe surfaced on July 17, far more than the
broader market's 2.3 percent decline.
The country's state audit bureau said in a report this week
that banks made unfairly large profits by failing to lower
lending rates in line with reductions in the policy interest
rate during the 2008-2009 global crisis.
The Board of Audit and Inspection neither identified
individual banks nor took any punitive action on them, but
called for the financial regulatory agency to toughen
supervision on the business practices at banks.
Fitch said these risks were negative for banks' credit
profiles, although adding such challenges would ultimately help
South Korean banks to become more robust by strengthening
internal controls and compliance functions.
Mortgage lenders in the country are already facing class
action suits over certain charges.
($1 = 1146.1750 Korean won)
