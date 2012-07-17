BRIEF-SREI Infrastructure Finance signs MOU with Vnesheconombank to create $200 mln IT & innovation fund
* Says signs mou with vnesheconombank to create $200 million it and innovation fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, July 17 South Korea's KB Investment & Securities is under investigation by the Fair Trade Commission in relation to certificate of deposit rates, a KB spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
The spokeswoman at the brokerage, an affiliate of KB Financial Group Inc, declined to comment further.
South Korea's anti-trust agency is investigating local brokerage houses on suspicion of collusion in setting the three-month certificate of deposit rates, sources at several brokerage houses told Reuters on Tuesday. (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Chris Lewis)
* Mastercard launches comprehensive digital payment solution for small and midsized businesses