BRIEF-SREI Infrastructure Finance signs MOU with Vnesheconombank to create $200 mln IT & innovation fund
* Says signs mou with vnesheconombank to create $200 million it and innovation fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, July 17 South Korea's unlisted LIG Investment & Securities is under investigation by the Fair Trade Commission in relation to the practices of quoting three-month certificate of deposit (CD) rates, an LIG spokesman said on Tuesday.
LIG is the second brokerage house after KB Investment & Securities to confirm such a probe.
Sources earlier told Reuters that the anti-trust agency was investigating several of the 10 brokerages whose quotations are used for calculation of a representative rate over suspicion of collusion. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Writing by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Mastercard launches comprehensive digital payment solution for small and midsized businesses