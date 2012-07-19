SEOUL, July 19 South Korea's anti-trust agency, which is probing suspected collusion in setting three-month rates, has inspected the offices of the local unit of Standard Chartered PLC and three local banks as part of the investigation, the four banks said on Thursday.

Media officials at the Standard Chartered Bank Korea, Busan Bank, Daegu Bank and Nonghyup said officials from the Fair Trade Commission conducted inspections of their offices on Wednesday. They gave no further details.

Officials at the country's top four local commercial banks -- Kookmin, Woori, Shinhan and Hana -- had said on Wednesday that they were part of the FTC's widening probe into how certificate of deposit rates were quoted.

The commission had also inspected at least nine local brokerages on Tuesday.