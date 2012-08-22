SEOUL Aug 22 South Korean banks will start using a new short-term benchmark rate for corporate and household loans in November, the local financial regulator said on Wednesday, following an anti-trust agency probe into suspected collusion over the existing three-month market rate.

The Financial Services Commission, in a statement, said the Korean Federation of Banks will start posting a three-month Cost of Funds Index rate on a weekly basis starting in November, replacing the three-month certificate of deposit (CD) rates as the reference rate for short-term loans.

In July, the Korea Fair Trade Commission investigated nine banks and 10 brokerages over suspected collusion in quoting the three-month CD rates after the benchmark rate remained unchanged for three months this year. In the same period, yield on the same-maturity treasury bonds fell 19 basis points.

CD rates are also linked with various financial derivatives, but market participants say they have failed to accurately reflect changing market interest rates as banks have cut the issuance of the product in recent years in favour of cheaper funding options.

Because the CD rate is still linked to substantial amounts of existing corporate and household loans, analysts say July's anti-trust probe may be aimed at forcing the banks to lower interest rates on such loans to ease the repayment burden to soften the effects of the struggling economy.

At end-March, 327.3 trillion Korean won ($289.37 billion) worth of outstanding corporate and household loans were linked with CD rates.

In addition to the new benchmark rate, local commercial banks have pledged to issue new CDs in order to ensure that the instrument can function better as a financial market benchmark.

The banks will aim to ensure that at least 2 trillion won worth of the instruments remain in circulation on a monthly basis for at least a year, a government official said. ($1 = 1131.0750 Korean won) (Reporting By Se Young Lee and Joyce Lee; Editing by David Chance)