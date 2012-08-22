SEOUL Aug 22 South Korean banks will start
using a new short-term benchmark rate for corporate and
household loans in November, the local financial regulator said
on Wednesday, following an anti-trust agency probe into
suspected collusion over the existing three-month market rate.
The Financial Services Commission, in a statement, said the
Korean Federation of Banks will start posting a three-month Cost
of Funds Index rate on a weekly basis starting in November,
replacing the three-month certificate of deposit (CD) rates
as the reference rate for short-term loans.
In July, the Korea Fair Trade Commission investigated nine
banks and 10 brokerages over suspected collusion in quoting the
three-month CD rates after the benchmark rate remained unchanged
for three months this year. In the same period, yield on the
same-maturity treasury bonds fell 19 basis points.
CD rates are also linked with various financial derivatives,
but market participants say they have failed to accurately
reflect changing market interest rates as banks have cut the
issuance of the product in recent years in favour of cheaper
funding options.
Because the CD rate is still linked to substantial amounts
of existing corporate and household loans, analysts say July's
anti-trust probe may be aimed at forcing the banks to lower
interest rates on such loans to ease the repayment burden to
soften the effects of the struggling economy.
At end-March, 327.3 trillion Korean won ($289.37 billion)
worth of outstanding corporate and household loans were linked
with CD rates.
In addition to the new benchmark rate, local commercial
banks have pledged to issue new CDs in order to ensure that the
instrument can function better as a financial market benchmark.
The banks will aim to ensure that at least 2 trillion won
worth of the instruments remain in circulation on a monthly
basis for at least a year, a government official said.
($1 = 1131.0750 Korean won)
