HONG KONG Oct 30 South Korean scientists have
copied the structure of a firefly's underbelly to create what
they say is an improved and cheaper LED lens that they hope will
one day be used in smartphones, televisions and other devices.
In a paper published on Tuesday in the Proceedings of the
National Academy of Sciences journal, the scientists described
how they were inspired by the firefly, a bright and efficient
source of natural light.
"We made a new LED lens (copying) the nanostructure of the
firefly lantern," said lead author Ki-Hun Jeong, associate
professor at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science of
Technology's department of bio and brain engineering.
By copying the structure of the firefly's three-layered
lower abdomen, Jeong and colleagues managed to do away with an
expensive component in existing LED (light-emitting diode)
lamps.
Fireflies produce light from the lower abdomen to attract
mates and prey.
"By having this structure, it is comparable to the
conventional anti-reflection coating of existing LED lights
which is very expensive," Jeong said.
"Our lens has a curvature, which is very similar to the
anti-reflection coating, so we can minimise the lens price."
