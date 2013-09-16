By Ju-min Park
| SEOUL, Sept 16
housewife, will not be preparing traditional pollack pancakes
for Thanksgiving celebrations this week due to worries the fish
may be contaminated by radiation from Japan's leaking Fukushima
nuclear reactor.
Japan has sought to reassure the international community
that the facility is under control but South Korea has banned
fishery imports from the affected region.
Even though the vast majority of frozen pollack comes to
South Korea from Russian waters, sales of fish have plunged
before South Koreans mark the main annual holiday this week.
Japanese officials have been lobbying - without success - to
have the ban lifted.
"I watched the news and will not put frozen pollack pancakes
on the table this year, although they have always been there,"
Lee said at a fish market in central Seoul. "Maybe I will
prepare mung bean or beef pancakes instead."
Pancakes are one of the dishes traditionally placed on the
table to honour ancestors and then shared by the family once the
ritual is complete.
"Sales are more than 60 percent down and stocks are all
piled up," said Park Sun-young, who sells frozen pollack. "We
keep telling people that these are not Japanese fish but people
don't believe it."
Kim Heon-tae, an official at the Korea Overseas Fisheries
Association, told Reuters that 98 percent of imported frozen
pollack comes from Russian waters.
Even so, Hansung Enterprise, a South Korean
fisheries company, said sales of frozen pollack fell 42.5
percent between January and August from a year earlier.
"This is the toughest time I have ever seen," said Park as
she sliced pollack that no one appeared to want. Park runs her
parents' shop, which has been in business for 20 years.
Scientists have played down the risk of contamination, to no
avail.
"Frozen pollack comes from different waters so we don't have
to worry about it at all," said Kune Suh, a nuclear engineering
professor at Seoul National University. "But public sentiment
has already swung."
(Additional reporting by Michelle Kim; Editing by David Chance
and John O'Callaghan)