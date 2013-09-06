* South Korea flaunts safe-haven status with $1bn bond issue
* Won is region's best performing currency
* Country seen as Asia's most insulated from capital flight
By Nachum Kaplan and Choonsik Yoo
SINGAPORE, Sept 6 Korea is hot and it knows it.
To prove it, Seoul has just issued a $1 billion 10-year bond
that highlights just how different Korea is from the rest of
emerging Asia.
While Indonesia issues dollar bonds in desperation - and
India only in its imagination - to shore up ailing currencies,
South Korea did so to flaunt its credentials as Asia's new safe
haven.
Demand was so great that Seoul could have issued a bond five
times the size. A third of the debt was placed with foreign
central banks and sovereign wealth funds - the world's most
prestigious and conservative investors.
It marks a dramatic turnaround for a country that was an IMF
pupil during the Asian financial crisis 16 years ago and
traditionally gets hammered, along with Indonesia, Thailand and
Malaysia, when investors sour on Asia's emerging markets.
The difference this time is surpluses. While many emerging
Asian economies are struggling with ballooning current account
deficits - twinned with fiscal deficits in India and Indonesia -
South Korea is basking in record current surpluses
, record foreign reserves, low
government debt and a stock market that many analysts think is
undervalued.
Financial markets tell the story of this success. The won
has rallied by more than 6 percent against the dollar
over the past 10 weeks since hitting a 2013 intraday trough in
late June.
That is in stark contrast to an 11 percent slide in the
Indonesian rupiah, a 10 percent drop in the Indian rupee
, a 4 percent fall in the Thai bhat and a 3 percent
drop in the Malaysian ringgit over the same period.
South Korean stocks are also outperforming regional
peers, up 11 percent since the June 25 trough. India's benchmark
BSE index, by comparison, is up just 3 percent, while
Indonesia's composite index has dropped 8 percent over
the same period.
Won-denominated government bonds have also been
outperforming both regional peers and U.S. Treasuries, with the
latest balance of payments data for July showing portfolio
inflows were concentrated in bonds.
Three-year Korean yields have risen 6 basis points (bps)
since early August, compared with a 40-point move in comparable
U.S. Treasuries and an 84 bps rise in 3-year Indonesian rupiah
bonds.
South Korea is also one of the few emerging markets that
looks able to withstand the U.S. Federal Reserve's expected
winding down of its ultra-loose monetary measures soon - with
expectations growing that it could happen as early as this
month.
"There are push and pull factors driving money out of
emerging markets right now," said an equity strategist at a
foreign bank in Hong Kong. "The pull factor is the Fed tapering
its stimulus measures and the push factors are widening current
account deficits in emerging markets, which is putting
currencies, growth and governments under pressure.
"Korea is different in that while it's still vulnerable to
the impact of Fed tapering, there aren't really any push factors
driving money out of the country."
MONEY FLOWS
Central bank and stock exchange data shows that a hefty
$143.72 billion has flowed into Korean stocks and bonds since
the Fed began printing money to buy U.S Treasuries back in
November 2008, so clearly there is scope for money to leave as
reduced Fed stimulus pushes Treasury yields higher.
However, fund flows since May 22, when the Fed first
indicated it would probably start returning to more orthodox
monetary policy later this year, illustrate that, while higher
U.S. rates will be attractive, investors are in no rush to flee.
Fund flows into South Korea are up $1.89 billion since May,
even as other emerging Asian markets have been sold off heavily.
Korea has become a darling of dedicated Asian emerging
market investors, who have to invest in the region and who have
moved money out of Southeast Asia and into Korea instead.
The South Korean government is aware of its growing status.
Sung-Hwan Choi, director general of the Korean ministry of
finance's international division, which handled the recent bond
issue, told IFR that "amidst the recent market volatility Korea
has been seen as a stable safe haven", and that this was why
Seoul took the opportunity to make the bond a benchmark issue
that would serve as a reference for other Korean borrowers.
But while Korea has a strong story that is certainly better
than many other Asian emerging markets, some analysts said it
might be too soon to consider the country a true haven.
"It is not a safe haven yet. It is not as deep enough as
most of the safe haven currencies and also there is always the
risk that crisis with North Korea may develop," said Saktiandi
Supaat, head of FX research for Maybank in Singapore, who was
nevertheless upbeat that the won would strengthen.
South Korea's success as the world's seventh-largest
exporter underpins its strong foreign trade balance, led by such
increasingly competitive global vendors as tech giant Samsung
Electronics, automaker Hyundai Motor and
shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries.
"The won may continue back to its pre-2008 crisis trajectory
firmer towards 1,000," said Supaat. "The won is different from
five years ago, thanks to increases innovation and better
breakthroughs into the U.S. and global consumer market."
Barclays, in a recent research note, also said the won could
rise further because it remained undervalued in trade and
inflation-adjusted returns.
"Despite being a regional outperformer in recent months, the
KRW real-effective-exchange-rate remains well below its 20-year
average," the note said.
(Additional reporting by Jong Woo Cheon and Vidya Ranganathan;
Editing by Alex Richardson)