SEOUL Jan 8 South Korea's National Pension Service (NPS), the world's fourth largest pension fund, said on Sunday it has obtained landmark approval from China's securities regulator allowing it to invest in the Chinese securities market.

The approval was officially granted on Wednesday by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) under the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors (QFII) scheme, NPS said in a statement.

NPS, also the largest South Korean institutional investor with 346 trillion won ($298 billion) in assets under management as of the end of November, said the QFII approval was the first of its kind given to one of the world's four top pension funds.

The QFII scheme was launched in 2002 to allow authorised foreign institutional investors to trade yuan-denominated mainland stocks and bonds with the CSRC approval through a quota set by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

Under the scheme, qualified foreign institutions are permitted to convert foreign currency into renminbi to invest in the Chinese securities market.

According to NPS's asset allocation plans, it would raise the proportion of investment in foreign stocks and bonds to its total assets to about 20 percent by 2016 from 12.9 percent as of end-November. (Reporting by Sung-won Shim; Editing by Robert Birsel)