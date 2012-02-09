SEOUL Feb 9 South Korea said on Thursday
that Europe should take decisive steps to resolve its debt
problems before the Group of 20 leading economies approve a move
to boost resources of the IMF to help countries deal with the
fallout from the crisis.
"In this process, full-fledged self-rescue efforts should be
preceded at the European level, to prevent moral hazard
disputes," Finance Minister Bahk Jae-wan said in a prepared
speech at an international seminar in Seoul, though he added the
resource increase would "hopefully" be concluded soon.
The International Monetary Fund estimates it needs $600
billion more to limit the fallout from the crisis, but countries
such as the United States and Canada have insisted that no
promises can be made until Europe announces new measures of its
own to contain the mess and prevent it from spreading.
Mexican Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade also said on
Wednesday that G20 finance ministers were unlikely to reach a
deal to boost IMF resources at their Feb. 25-26 meeting in
Mexico City.
Bahk said despite the recent agreement by the European Union
leaders on a new fiscal compact and an early introduction of the
European Stability Mechanism, "the high financial inter-linkages
and complex political interests within the euro zone" are making
it difficult to fundamentally resolve the crisis.
Greek leaders failed on Thursday to agree on reforms and
austerity measures, the price of a bailout to avoid a messy
default, forcing Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos to go to
the country's financial backers with an incomplete deal.
Greece's partners in the European Union and the
International Monetary Fund are increasingly exasperated by a
lack of agreement on the measures they demand in return for a
130 billion euro ($172 billion) bailout and time is running out
for the country before a major March 20 bond redemption.
