SEOUL May 15 A gay South Korean film director
is set to symbolically marry his long-term partner, saying he
aims to pry open the closet in this conservative Asian country
where homosexuality is still taboo and gays have been subjected
to hate crimes.
Kim Jho Gwang-soo announced plans to marry his partner of
nine years on Wednesday, becoming the first South Korean show
business personality to do so and only the second to ever come
out. The other, an actor, now says he regrets his decision.
"We wanted to convey the message that all sexual minorities
should be given rights equally in a beautiful way," the
49-year-old Kim told a news conference in the South Korean
capital of Seoul as he sat next to his partner, Kim Seung-hwan.
The two then kissed in an unprecedented display of affection
for a same-sex couple in Korea, where traditional Confucian and
Christian values remain strong.
Kim has directed a handful of films that were well received
by domestic audiences and came out in 2005 during a screening
for one of them. When not producing movies, he works for LGBT
(lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) rights advocacy.
The two will marry on Sept 7, a symbolic move since Korea
remains far from legalising same-sex unions despite a wave of
such approval in Europe and the United States. On Tuesday,
Minnesota became the 12th U.S. state to allow them.
Homosexuality is not illegal in Korea, but like elsewhere in
Asia the pressure to marry someone of the opposite sex to
continue the family blood line is strong and leads many to hide
their homosexuality.
In 2000, actor Hong Seok-cheon became the first celebrity in
this idol-obsessed culture to come out. But work dried up and he
has since said he regretted the move.
Kim has been subject to less social opprobrium due to his
role behind the camera rather than in front of it, but Korean
gays doubted the announcement of his marriage would do much.
"I support his personal choice, but I don't think it'll
change anything," said Yu Sang-geun, a 25-year-old gay Seoul
student and activist with Solidarity for LGBT Human Rights in
Korea, the nation's largest LGBT rights group.
"South Koreans' understanding of gays is very stunted," said
Yu. "Kim's decision could be the foundation of more things to
come, but there is so much to do regarding gay rights."
Gays and lesbians in South Korea have been subject to hate
crimes. A gay man was sprayed with hydrochloric acid in 2008 by
a friend, while one of Yu's acquaintances was raped while doing
his compulsory military service.
Some South Korean lawmakers have pushed the country to adopt
a comprehensive anti-discrimination law that would embrace gay
rights, but amendments have foundered due to conservative
Christian legislators who oppose recognition.
(Editing by David Chance, Elaine Lies and Michael Perry)