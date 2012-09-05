By Jane Chung
YONGIN, SOUTH KOREA, Sept 5 On a rainy South
Korean summer night, Na Won-ju, eyes shut tight, is glued to her
boyfriend in a desolate village in Yongin as pale figures in
white with loose black hair dart out at them from the shadows.
Unlike in the West, where spooky activities like Halloween
are concentrated in the darker months of the year, visiting
haunted houses at amusement parks and watching horror movies are
a popular summer pastime in South Korea, with people believing a
good fright will help them keep cool.
Na, 25, is one of the thrill-seeking young Koreans spending
the night in a village in Yongin, 40 km south of Seoul, where
people dressed up as ghosts roam at will.
"I came here just to beat the heat, but it was spookier than
I thought," said Na, clutching her boyfriend's arm.
Summer is the season of horror in South Korea, when
traditional spooks called "gwishin" - the souls of the dead
trapped on earth - are believed to roam the countryside.
The Yongin village - otherwise used to shoot historical
dramas - puts on the ghosts for the summer, the only such event
in the country. But people interested in spirits also gather to
visit houses that are said to be haunted.
Most Korean ghost figures are female or so-called "virgin
ghosts" with long hair who wear white sobok, traditional
mourning clothes. They existed for years as a warning to
society, since to die a virgin - which in those days meant
single - was a disgrace in patriarchal Korean society.
Children thrill each other with tales of a bathroom gwishin,
who lives in squat toilets and asks people if they would prefer
blue toilet paper or red toilet paper. Urban legend has it that
one recording studio is haunted by the silhouette of a ghostly
singer or echoes of songs - though seeing a ghost while
recording is believed to guarantee a hit.
Some Korean parents use ghost stories as a way of imparting
moral lessons.
Yet the return of the dead also contains a deeper meaning in
Korea, where rapid industrialisation and urbanisation has lifted
the country out of poverty to rich nation status in a
generation.
"Gwishins appear when we have to move forward but they are
being a drag on us," said Baek Moonim, professor of Korean
Language and Literature at Yonsei University in Seoul.
"As Korea has many such unforgettable scars, I think that's
why they keep showing up," referring to the Korean Peninsula's
long history of colonization and its present division.
Korea's ghostly traditions were revived by the popularity of
horror films from the 1960s to the 1980s, but their stories date
back centuries, said Baek, who has written a book on Korean
female ghosts in Korean horror movies.
Horror movies returned to popularity in the late 1990s at a
time when "profligate" women were blamed for the 1997 Asian
financial crisis, Baek said.
"(The presence of gwishin) gets stronger when there is a
need to deal with women socially or culturally," she added.
Just as the image of Korean women is changing to one that's
more pro-active and positive, so are the images of ghosts in
popular culture.
Broadcaster MBC's romantic comedy drama "Arang and the
Magistrate" is based on an old Korean ghost story and features a
bubbly female ghost named Arang who suffers amnesia after her
death, and tries to find her killer with a magistrate who can
see ghosts.
(Reporting By Jane Chung, editing by Elaine Lies)