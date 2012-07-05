SEOUL, July 5 Workers at General Motors'
South Korean factories plan a partial strike for three days next
week, a union spokesman said on Thursday.
Union leadership decided to idle work at several plants for
six to eight hours on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, the union
spokesman said of an industrial action that would make GM Korea
the first South Korean carmaker to launch a strike this year as
annual wage talks stall over working conditions.
GM Korea is one of the U.S. automaker's key Asia production
bases, producing a quarter of GM's Chevrolet cars sold globally,
and 98 percent of cars such as the Cruze and the Aveo subcompact
sold in Europe.
China is also a major export market for GM Korea's complete
knock-down kits.