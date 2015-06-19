(Adds detail from paragraph three)
HAMBURG, June 19 South Korea's Daehan Flour Mill
Co Ltd purchased 50,000 tonnes of wheat to be
sourced from the United States in a tender which closed on
Friday, European traders said.
The wheat was for shipment in October, they said.
The Daehan purchase comprised 30,200 tonnes of western/soft
white wheat with a maximum 10.5 percent protein content bought
at $241.90 a tonne fob and 2,350 tonnes of western/soft white
wheat with a maximum 8.5 percent protein bought at $282.80 a
tonne fob.
It also purchased 6,200 tonnes of hard red winter wheat with
a minimum 11.5 protein at $230.55 a tonne fob and 11,250 tonnes
of dark/northern spring of a minimum 14 percent protein bought
at $260.85 a tonne fob, traders said.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)