BRIEF-Sichuan Tuopai Shede Wine to invest 54 mln yuan to set up two wholly owned units
* Says it will invest 28 million yuan and 26 million yuan respectively to set up two wholly owned marketing units
SEOUL, Sept 15 South Korea will include wheat and soybeans as grain stocks from late September because of increased consumption, Yonhap news agency said on Sunday.
The Agriculture Ministry up to now has only stored rice in case of shortages. The new stocks will start on Sept. 23.
The exact volume of the grain stocks was not immediately available. (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Nick Macfie)
* Fortuna Entertainment Group restates 2016 financial year net profit at 8.28 million euros, down from 11.24 million it originally reported