SEOUL Nov 26 South Korea's communications
regulator said on Saturday that personal information of more
than 13 million subscribers of a popular online game of Nexon
Korea Corp, a leading game developer in the country, had been
leaked in a hacking attack.
The Korea Communications Commission (KCC) said in a
statement Nexon reported to the commission late Friday afternoon
that the company on Thursday discovered the leakage of personal
data of its online game Maple Story's 13.2 million subscribers.
The information was leaked weeks before the unlisted
company's planned initial public offering of its Japanese
affiliate on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Dec. 14. Nexon aims to
raise more than 95 billion yen ($1.2 billion) through the IPO,
which would be the largest on the Tokyo bourse this year.
KCC said it, jointly with police and computer security
experts, is investigating the hacking case. The leaked data
included user IDs, names, resident registration numbers and
passwords, it added.
A Nexon official said the leaked data covered no information
on financial transactions and bank account numbers. And it did
not affect overseas subscribers of the online game.
The company has asked game subscribers to change passwords
to prevent additional damage, although the leaked resident
registration numbers and passwords were encrypted. The entire
subscription membership of Maple Story is about 18 million, the
company official said.
Nexon, which has gained a global reputation through Maple
Story and online game Kart Rider, is one of the two leading
online game developers in South Korea, along with NCsoft Corp.
The incident is the largest such security breach case since
late July when information of up to 35 million users of an
Internet portal and blogging site operated by SK Comms was
attacked by hackers from China, exposing the vulnerabilities of
networks in the world's most wired country.
Accusations against China over hacking incidents have
mounted this year, with allegations it intruded into the
networks of Lockheed Martin and other U.S. military contractors
and tried to gain access to the Google email accounts of U.S.
officials and Chinese human rights advocates.
South Korea has drawn up a cyber security master plan after
a wave of hacking attacks against global agencies, companies and
its own financial firms.
In April, government-funded Nonghyup, a large commercial
bank, suffered a massive network failure that affected millions
of users. Seoul prosecutors at the time said North Korean
hackers were responsible for the attack.
In May, hackers breached the personal information of 1.8
million customers of Hyundai Capital, which is owned by Hyundai
Motor and GE Capital International.
(Reporting by Sung-won Shim)