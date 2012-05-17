* South Korea considers quotas on exports, sources say
* Exports to Iran at $1.7 bln in 2012 Q1, up 49 pct y/y
* Imports from Iran at $2.9 bln in 2012 Q1, up 4 pct y/y
* Q1 Iranian crude imports at $2 bln, down 13 pct y/y
By Ju-min Park and Meeyoung Cho
SEOUL, May 17 South Korea is considering cutting
its exports to Iran - mainly steel, cars and electronics - to
reduce the risk of payment defaults as sanctions strangle Iran's
earnings from oil exports, two sources with knowledge of the
issue said.
Export quotas could be imposed on products including Samsung
Electronics' mobile phones and Hyundai Motor's
vehicles, one of the sources said.
The sources, who could not be identified due to the
sensitivity of the issue, both have direct knowledge of the
matter through dealings with the government bodies responsible
for trade with Iran and the possible imposition of the
regulations by South Korea.
The Ministry of Knowledge Economy, which is responsible for
crafting South Korea's response to demands from the United
States that Seoul implement cuts to its imports of Iranian
crude, denied there were plans to limit exports.
One source said the possible imposition of an export quota
was being discussed across three ministries; economy, finance
and foreign.
"It was supposed to be in effect in late May but now it's
put on hold. Possibly it will come in the second half (of the
year)," the source said. He did not know why the quota did not
take effect in May.
International sanctions have already made it difficult for
Iran to repatriate oil payments from South Korea and other
countries. The Iranian central bank has accumulated the
equivalent of $5-$6 billion in won accounts in South Korea,
industry sources have said.
U.S. sanctions have gradually tightened the noose around
Iran's foreign exchange earnings, making it difficult for buyers
of its crude to make payment in dollars, the main currency used
in international oil trading.
The risk for South Korea is that Iran will struggle to pay
for its imports from South Korea, especially when new sanctions
from both the United States and the European Union take effect
in July.
Around 2,000 South Korean companies are exporting to Iran,
according to the government.
Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics accounted
for a combined 30 percent of Iran's mobile phone market, Korean
major newspaper Dong-a Ilbo reported in January.
Under existing regulations , South Korean exporters must get
prior clearance from the government for the product they plan to
sell to Iran. When that is done, if the amount exceeds the
equivalent of 40,000 euros ($31,500), the exporter needs to
submit a formal request for approval to the Bank of Korea for
the transaction.
Iran had a $5.3 billion trade surplus with South Korea in
2011, official data shows. However, South Korean exports to Iran
surged by 49 percent in the first quarter of 2012 from a year
ago to $1.7 billion. Oil imports fell by 13 percent to $2
billion, narrowing the surplus.
"The export quota is a necessary measure against an upward
trend in exports to Iran as the balance at these accounts is
drying up as Iranian crude imports are going down," th e second
source said.
South Korea, a major buyer of Iranian crude along with
China, India and Japan, could see shipments come to a halt if a
European Union ban on insuring tankers carrying Iranian oil
comes into effect in July.
Seoul is seeking a waiver on possible U.S. sanctions by
reducing its oil imports from Iran and has been negotiating with
the EU over the insurance ban.
Asian clients are the biggest buyers of Iran's crude
exports, which total around 2.2 million barrels per day.
Data from state-run Korea National Oil Corp showed South
Korea's Iranian crude imports fell by more than 20 percent year
on year to 195,000 barrels per day in the first quarter of this
year.