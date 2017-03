SEOUL Dec 12 Korea Aerospace Industries has signed a contract with Iraq to export 24 light fighter jets valued at $1.1 billion, the South Korean company said on Thursday.

The deal to supply T-50 aircrafts also include providing training for Iraqi pilots and other support for the Iraqi Air Force with a potential to reach a combined value of $2 billion, the contractor said in a statement. (Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)