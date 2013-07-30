BUSAN, South Korea, July 30 A South Korean court
ordered Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd to pay
a total of 400 million won ($360,200) in compensation to five
South Koreans for forced labour during Japan's colonial rule in
the second such ruling this month.
Mitsubishi said it would appeal the decision.
The five plaintiffs are all deceased and their families
represented them in the case.
"It would have been better if it was resolved when he was
alive," Park Jae-hoon, son of one of the plaintiffs, told
reporters after the ruling.
The Busan High Court's decision followed a separate ruling
ordering Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp to pay
compensation to four South Koreans for forced labour during
Japan's 35-year colonial rule of Korea.
The Seoul High Court ruled against Nippon Steel & Sumitomo
ordering it to pay 100 million Korean won to each of the four
plaintiffs.
Nippon Steel has also said it will appeal.
The two cases are the first rulings in favour of South
Koreans seeking compensation from Japanese companies for forced
labour that come at the end of more than a decade of litigation.
Japanese courts have thrown out claims by South Koreans and
Chinese who suffered under Japanese rule, arguing the matter of
compensation was closed under the 1965 treaty between the two
countries normalising diplomatic ties.
The South Korean government believes 299 Japanese companies
currently in operation used forced labour during the colonial
period.
($1 = 1110.5500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Sanggyu Lim in SEOUL and Elaine Lies in TOKYO;
Writing by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)