(Updates timing of South Korea visit, paragraph 8)
TOKYO/SEOUL Feb 1 South Korea and Japan
will meet U.S. officials in Washington to ask how much oil they
can import from Iran under new sanctions that leave the Asian
countries with few alternative sources of energy, government
officials said on Wednesday.
Japan is the world's third biggest oil consumer, and South
Korea is the fifth largest.
Both nations import significant amounts of crude from Iran,
which they are under pressure to cut back to secure a waiver
from a U.S. law imposing sanctions on financial institutions
that trade with Iran's central bank.
Japan's Foreign Ministry said a delegation was due to hold
talks in Washington on Thursday as part of ongoing consultations
and would seek clarity on the law, which is part of a raft of
sanctions aimed at reining in Iran's nuclear ambitions.
"We don't know what the Americans want until we hold the
meeting," a Japanese government official said.
The official said Japan would explain the nature of its
trade with Iran, as well as ask the United States to exempt
Japanese banks from sanctions. No concrete steps are expected to
be agreed upon, he added.
South Korea's foreign ministry said a technical team was
would visit the United States to discuss the Iranian sanctions,
but would not give details about the trip.
South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported the delegation
would travel to the United States late this month or early next
month.
Kurt Campbell, the top U.S. diplomat for East Asian Affairs,
told reporters in Seoul the United States was keen to discuss
the specifics of its sanctions with Japan and Korea soon.
"We welcome a prospective South Korean team coming to
Washington to discuss specific aspects of various energy related
and financial interactions between South Korea and Iran," he
said.
"We want to work closely with countries like South Korea and
Japan who have particular vulnerabilities in this regard."
South Korea, a key U.S. ally, has warned the United States
it would have difficulty replacing Iranian crude supplies.
South Korean President Lee Myung-bak will visit major oil
producers Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates next
week to try and secure alternative sources of energy.
(Reporting by Jeremy Laurence in Seoul and Tetsushi Kajimoto in
Tokyo; Writing by Miral Fahmy; Editing by Ed Lane)