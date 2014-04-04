By Gary Robertson
| RICHMOND, Virginia, April 3
RICHMOND, Virginia, April 3 Legislation
requiring that the Korean name for the Sea of Japan be included
in new school textbooks has become law in the U.S. state of
Virginia, a victory for Korean-American campaigners backed by
the South Korean government.
Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe signed the law earlier in
the week, a spokesman confirmed on Thursday. The law requires
textbooks to add the name "East Sea," as the body of water that
separate Japan and Korea is known in Korea.
Passage of the legislation represents a significant victory
for vocal campaigners among Virginia's 82,000 Korean-Americans,
who greatly outnumber the state's 19,000 ethnic Japanese.
The issue attracted intense lobbying not only from
Korean-Americans but the governments of South Korea and Japan
more than 7,000 miles (11,000 km) away, which have been
squabbling for years over the name for the sea.
It is a source of intense bitterness for Koreans that the
"Sea of Japan" was standardized worldwide while Korea was under
Japanese colonial rule.
The culmination of what had been a long campaign saw none of
the fanfare or emotional fireworks that accompanied the bill's
passage through the Virginia legislature in February, when large
numbers of ethnic Koreans turned out to back the measure.
McAuliffe had pledged during his campaign for governor that
he would sign the legislation if it ever came to his desk.
The law stipulates, "That all textbooks approved by the
Board of Education ... when referring to the Sea of Japan, shall
note that it is also referred to as the East Sea."
The issue came to a head in Virginia at a particularly
strained period of Japan-Korea relations, with South Korea
concerned that the government of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe is seeking to rewrite Japan's wartime past in a less
apologetic tone.
The Washington Post reported in January that Japan's
ambassador to Washington, Kenichiro Sasae, wrote to McAuliffe
late last year urging him to oppose the bill or risk damaging
the strong economic relationship between Japan and Virginia.
Sasae noted that Japan was the state's second-largest
foreign investor, injecting almost $1 billion in the past five
years. He said Japanese companies employed about 13,000 people
there.
The Japanese Embassy said it had no comment on the approval
of the legislation.
(Writing and additional reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing
by Mohammad Zargham)