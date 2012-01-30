* Seoul invites Boeing, Lockheed, EADS to bid for next
generation fighter project
* Japan picks Lockheed; China introduces own stealth
fighters
SEOUL Jan 30 South Korea has invited
Boeing, Lockheed Martin and EADS to
participate in its next generation fighter jet programme, in
which the country will invest 8.3 trillion won ($7.39 billion)
until 2021.
The next generation air-power project comes as the country
braces for changing dynamics on the Korean Peninsula after the
death in December of Kim Jong-il, the former leader of North
Korea, with which the South is still technically at war.
Neighboring Japan recently chose U.S. contractor Lockheed
Martin to build a fleet of 42 F-35 planes, valued by analysts at
more than $7 billion, and China plans to introduce its own
stealth fighters.
The deadline for proposals will close on June 18, South
Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said
at a presentation to contractors.
Wee Jong-seong, director of the agency's fighter project
team, said the three firms' aircraft met operational capability
requirements.
Prospective planes for the bidding include Lockheed's F-35
Lightning II and EADS's Eurofighter Typhoon.
A DAPA spokesman declined to specify how many planes it
planned to buy.