SEOUL, Sept 16 Korea Aerospace Industries
shareholders will seek to find buyers of a major
stake they hold in the aircraft maker, following a failed bid
last month, the largest shareholder of KAI said on Sunday.
State-run Korea Finance Corp said in a statement the
proposed preliminary bidding round for the KAI stake would start
on Monday and end on Sept. 27.
Korea Finance and other shareholders, including Hyundai
Motor Co, Doosan Co and Samsung Techwin
Co, put a 41.75 percent stake in KAI, including
management control, up for sale earlier this year.
The stake was estimated at about $1 billion.
Korean Air Lines Co was the sole preliminary
bidder. At least two bidders are required in sales of government
entities.
(Reporting by Sung-won Shim; Editing by Nick Macfie)