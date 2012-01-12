SEOUL Jan 12 South Korea's state-run
Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM) is planning to raise $200
million in bonds to retail Japanese investors, called uridashi
bonds, as part of a plan to diversify its resources for foreign
borrowings, a company official said on Thursday.
"The pricing will be made on January 19," said Choi
Sung-hwan, director general at KEXIM's International Finance
Department.
Mizuho Securities was hired to manage the bonds sale, Choi
added.
Uridashi bonds are debt in foreign currency, issued by an
overseas entity and sold to Japanese retail investors.
KEXIM specialises in offering trade financing to South
Korean export and import companies as well as financing for
companies doing business with North Korea.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Ken Wills)